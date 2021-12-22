Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,457.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.