Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.04 and its 200-day moving average is $431.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.