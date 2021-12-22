Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $51,511.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

