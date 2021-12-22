Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $508,389.75

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Hush has a total market cap of $508,389.75 and approximately $294.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00341542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00138532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

