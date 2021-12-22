HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.
HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE HUYA opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33. HUYA has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.
About HUYA
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
