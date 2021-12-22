Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 17,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,352,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 1,175,792 shares valued at $9,177,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,946 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

