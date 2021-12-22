Hyper Finance Price Tops $0.0007 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $22,645.84 and $1.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

