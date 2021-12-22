HyperAlloy Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. HyperAlloy has a total market cap of $34,505.40 and $3.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.07 or 0.08113565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.30 or 0.99889512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.