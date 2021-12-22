HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0779 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $262.80 million and $12.83 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00210023 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,174,232 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.