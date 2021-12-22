Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $101,971.94 and approximately $558.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 99.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209952 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

