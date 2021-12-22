Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYMTF opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.