Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 667,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 339.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

