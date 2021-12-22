ICC (ICCH) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ICC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC Competitors 677 2990 2672 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.85%. Given ICC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million $3.53 million 8.02 ICC Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.26

ICC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% ICC Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Summary

ICC competitors beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

