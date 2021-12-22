ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.67 or 0.08136827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.25 or 1.00181600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

