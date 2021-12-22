ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $5.44 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, ICHI has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and $248,070.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,350 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

