ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 205,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.