Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

