Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 1,100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

