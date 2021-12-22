Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 731,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,810,000 after buying an additional 313,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

