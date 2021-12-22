Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 17,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

