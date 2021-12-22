Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

