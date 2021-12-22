Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 2.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

