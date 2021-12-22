Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.53% of Extreme Networks worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 539,642 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

