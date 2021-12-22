Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1,354.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.58 or 0.08130849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.32 or 1.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

