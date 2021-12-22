Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $132,938.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.