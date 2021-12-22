IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after buying an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $624.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

