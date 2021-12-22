IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 5.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $632.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,942. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.86 and its 200-day moving average is $643.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

