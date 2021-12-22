IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.81. IDT shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 162,830 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get IDT alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the third quarter valued at $14,655,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.