IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 189,117 shares.The stock last traded at $27.48 and had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $891.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.