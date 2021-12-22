II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,000 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

II-VI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,893. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

