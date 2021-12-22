Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.38

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.38 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.88). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.98), with a volume of 93,681 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IKA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £235.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

