Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after buying an additional 96,942 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $246.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

