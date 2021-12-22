Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,569 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

