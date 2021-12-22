ImageCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,023.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $13,023.00 and $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

