ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 47.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $75,768.01 and $50,804.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,938,337 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

