iMe Lab Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $682,699.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.