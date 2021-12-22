IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) received a $1.75 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.46. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

