IMV (TSE:IMV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.10.

IMV stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,794. The firm has a market cap of C$140.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$5.86.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

