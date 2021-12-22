Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,900 shares of company stock worth $23,254,627 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.