Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

