Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.46 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,054,000 after acquiring an additional 913,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

