Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.62 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.