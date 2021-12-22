Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $1.33 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,030 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

