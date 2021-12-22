Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

