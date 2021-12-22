Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.52 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $505.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

