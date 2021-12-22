Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 304,045 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $23.72.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

