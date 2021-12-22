ING Groep NV Acquires 143,594 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 927.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

