ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 300,000 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.34% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.