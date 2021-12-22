ING Groep NV Buys 261,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.30% of Mplx worth $87,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.06%.

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

