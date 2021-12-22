ING Groep NV Buys 752 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

